Raj Oil Mills Announces Resignation of Key Directors

The latest update is out from Raj Oil Mills Limited ( (IN:ROML) ).

Raj Oil Mills Limited has announced the resignation of two key executives, Mr. Humayun Ahmed Shafi Shaikh and Mrs. Needa Altaf Mukhi, from their positions as Whole Time Directors, effective August 6, 2025. Both directors cited personal reasons for their departure, which also results in Mr. Shaikh stepping down from the Audit Committee. This change in the board composition could impact the company’s strategic direction and operational dynamics, as it adjusts to the departure of these experienced leaders.

More about Raj Oil Mills Limited

Average Trading Volume: 9,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 1.46B INR

