Raj Oil Mills Announces Resignation of Key Directors

The latest update is out from Raj Oil Mills Limited ( (IN:ROML) ).

Raj Oil Mills Limited has announced the resignation of two of its Whole Time Directors, Mr. Humayun Ahmed Shafi Ahmed Shaikh and Mrs. Needa Altaf Mukhi, effective from the close of business hours on August 6, 2025. Both directors have stepped down citing personal reasons, and their resignations mark a significant change in the company’s board composition. This development may impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, as the company will need to address these vacancies in leadership roles.

More about Raj Oil Mills Limited

Average Trading Volume: 9,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 1.46B INR

