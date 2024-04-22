Raiz Invest Shows Strong Q3 Growth, FUM Rise

Raiz Invest Ltd. (AU:RZI) has released an update.

Raiz Invest Ltd. reports a robust performance in Q3 FY24 with a 29.2% annual increase in revenue to $5.6 million, and a significant rise in funds under management (FUM) to $1.34 billion, marking a 21.4% growth year-over-year. The company’s Australian customer base grew by 3.7% in the quarter, while new products such as Raiz Plus and Raiz Kids saw substantial uptake. This financial growth is accompanied by a positive operating cash flow for the third consecutive quarter, bolstering expectations for a strong second half of the fiscal year.

