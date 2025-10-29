Ragusa Minerals Expands into U.S. Critical Minerals Market with Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ragusa Minerals Ltd ( (AU:RAS) ) just unveiled an update.

Ragusa Minerals Limited has executed a binding Heads of Agreement to acquire a 60.09% controlling interest in Pegasus Tel Inc., which will acquire the Purple Pansy Manganese-Gold Project in Arizona. This strategic move positions Ragusa to capitalize on the critical mineral status of manganese in the U.S., where there are currently no active manganese mining operations. The project is expected to benefit from U.S. government initiatives aimed at bolstering domestic critical mineral supply chains, aligning with national priorities for energy and defense sectors.

Ragusa Minerals Limited is an Australian-based mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Burracoppin REE & Kaolin/Halloysite Project in Western Australia. The company is expanding its portfolio by acquiring a controlling interest in Pegasus Tel Inc. and the Purple Pansy Manganese-Gold Project in Arizona, USA.

