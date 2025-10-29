Ragnar Metals Reports Quarterly Cash Flow and Investment Activities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ragnar Metals Limited ( (AU:RAG) ) has shared an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited reported its quarterly cash flow, highlighting a net cash outflow of $299,000 from operating activities and $94,000 from investing activities. The company’s cash and cash equivalents decreased to $481,000 by the end of the quarter, reflecting ongoing investments in exploration and evaluation, which are crucial for its growth strategy in the mining sector.

More about Ragnar Metals Limited

Ragnar Metals Limited operates in the mining exploration sector, focusing on the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and developing potential mining sites, with an emphasis on expanding its resource base.

Average Trading Volume: 915,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$12.8M

For a thorough assessment of RAG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue