Ragnar Metals Advances Swedish Exploration and Strengthens Strategic Investments

Ragnar Metals Limited ( (AU:RAG) ) has shared an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited reported significant progress in its exploration activities in Sweden, particularly at the Olserum–Gladhammar IOCG Project, where high-grade copper and gold results were obtained. The company expanded its land holdings and identified several mineralized occurrences, indicating strong potential for a large-scale IOCG system. Additionally, Ragnar’s strategic investments in Kaiser Reef and High-Tech Metals are yielding positive results, enhancing its leverage to gold production and battery-metals exposure. These developments align with Ragnar’s strategy to deliver value to shareholders through quality asset acquisition and exploration.

More about Ragnar Metals Limited

Ragnar Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of high-quality gold and critical mineral assets. The company is strategically investing in gold and battery metals, with significant activities in Sweden and Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 915,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$12.8M

