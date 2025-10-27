Radiopharm Theranostics’ RAD301 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Diagnostics

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited ((AU:RAD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited is conducting a clinical study titled ‘Characterizing the Radiochemical and Radiation Safety of RAD301 in Healthy Human Volunteers and Patients With Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma.’ The study aims to assess the safety and biokinetics of RAD301, a novel diagnostic agent, in both healthy individuals and those with pancreatic cancer. This research is significant as it could pave the way for improved diagnostic techniques in oncology.

The intervention being tested is RAD301, also known as [68Ga]-RAD301. It is administered as a single dose to evaluate its safety profile and effectiveness in imaging pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

This Phase 1a study is interventional, featuring an open-label, single-group assignment. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is diagnostic, focusing on the initial safety assessment of RAD301.

The study began on March 12, 2023, with primary completion expected soon, and the last update was submitted on September 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

For investors, this update could influence Radiopharm Theranostics Limited’s stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance the company’s market position in the diagnostic imaging sector. Competitors in the oncology diagnostics field will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

