Radiopharm Theranostics Expands Market Presence with New Securities Quotation

An update from Radiopharm Theranostics Limited ( (AU:RAD) ) is now available.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 133,333,333 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), in connection with the recent Lantheus placement. This move signifies a strategic step for the company, potentially enhancing its capital base and market presence, thereby indicating a positive outlook for its stakeholders and future operations.

More about Radiopharm Theranostics Limited

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceutical products. These products are primarily used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, offering advanced solutions in medical imaging and treatment.

YTD Price Performance: 16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 9,715,595

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$61.62M

