Radiopharm Theranostics Announces Hybrid Annual General Meeting

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited ( (AU:RAD) ) has shared an announcement.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 20, 2025, which will be held both in-person in Victoria and virtually via the Automic Investor Portal. This hybrid meeting format aims to accommodate all shareholders, allowing them to participate, vote, and ask questions about the company’s operations and business matters, thereby enhancing shareholder engagement and transparency.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. The company is dedicated to advancing precision medicine through innovative radiopharmaceutical solutions.

