Radico Khaitan Receives Independent ESG Rating

The latest announcement is out from Radico Khaitan Limited ( (IN:RADICO) ).

Radico Khaitan Limited announced that it has received an ESG rating score of ’64’ from CFC Finlease Private Limited, an independent SEBI registered ESG Rating Provider. The rating was assigned based on the company’s public disclosures, without any engagement from Radico Khaitan. This development highlights the company’s transparency in its operations and could impact its reputation and stakeholder trust positively.

Radico Khaitan Limited operates in the alcoholic beverages industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of spirits. The company is known for its wide range of liquor products and has a significant presence in the Indian market.

