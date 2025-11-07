Radian Group Secures New $500 Million Credit Facility

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Radian Group ( (RDN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On November 4, 2025, Radian Group Inc. entered into a new credit agreement with Royal Bank of Canada and other financial institutions, establishing a $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility. This agreement, which replaces a prior one from December 2021, includes an option to increase borrowing capacity by $250 million and is set to mature in 2030. The facility is intended to support Radian’s working capital, corporate purposes, and growth initiatives, with interest rates and fees dependent on the company’s debt rating. The agreement outlines various covenants and conditions, including maintaining certain financial ratios and ratings, and specifies events of default that could lead to immediate repayment obligations.

Spark’s Take on RDN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RDN is a Outperform.

Radian Group’s robust financial performance and attractive valuation metrics are key strengths. The technical indicators suggest a stable but cautious outlook, while strategic corporate actions and a positive earnings call contribute to the stock’s overall positive potential. However, market volatility and challenges in new insurance origination warrant careful monitoring.

More about Radian Group

Radian Group Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering mortgage insurance and related risk management products. The company focuses on providing services that help manage mortgage credit risk and facilitate the sale of low-down-payment mortgages in the secondary market.

Average Trading Volume: 913,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.61B

