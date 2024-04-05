RADCOM Appoints New Interim CEO Amidst Transition

Radcom (RDCM) has released an update.

RADCOM Ltd. has announced a leadership change, appointing Mr. Hilik Itman as interim CEO starting April 7, 2024, succeeding Mr. Guy Shemesh due to personal reasons. Itman, with a 27-year tenure at RADCOM including as VP of R&D, is set to maintain the company’s focus on customer satisfaction with innovative solutions during the transition. The company is conducting a search for a permanent CEO to continue RADCOM’s growth and profitability trajectory.

