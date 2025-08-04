Race Oncology’s Bisantrene Trial Results Published, Surpassing Efficacy Goals

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Race Oncology Ltd. ( (AU:RAC) ) has issued an announcement.

Race Oncology Ltd announced the successful publication of the final results from their Phase 1b/2 trial of bisantrene in combination with clofarabine and fludarabine for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the British Journal of Haematology. The trial, conducted at the Chaim Sheba Medical Centre in Israel, demonstrated a 40% response rate among patients with advanced disease, surpassing the trial’s efficacy goal. This achievement supports the potential for future AML studies using bisantrene, highlighting its efficacy and safety as a treatment option.

More about Race Oncology Ltd.

Race Oncology Ltd is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of bisantrene, a chemotherapy drug, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is dedicated to advancing cancer treatments and has a market focus on relapsed or refractory AML patients.

Average Trading Volume: 102,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$201.5M

See more data about RAC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

