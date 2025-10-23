Race Oncology Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Race Oncology Ltd. ( (AU:RAC) ).

Race Oncology Ltd has announced the quotation of 493,195 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 23, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and provide additional value to its stakeholders, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and industry positioning positively.

Race Oncology Ltd is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. The company is known for its innovative approaches to oncology treatments, aiming to address unmet medical needs in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 455,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$724M

