Race Oncology Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Race Oncology Ltd. ( (AU:RAC) ) has provided an announcement.

Race Oncology Ltd has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 24, 2025, at the State Library NSW in Sydney. The company has provided shareholders with a letter, notice of the meeting, and proxy form, emphasizing the importance of shareholder engagement and participation. This meeting is a key event for stakeholders to discuss the company’s strategic direction and operational updates.

Race Oncology Ltd is an ASX-listed clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer care. Its lead asset, RCDS1, is a small molecule anticancer agent targeting cancer growth regulator MYC. The company is developing a proprietary formulation, RC220, for multiple oncology indications and exploring partnerships to enhance global patient access.

Average Trading Volume: 450,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$724M

