Qyuns Therapeutics Partners with Roche for Global Development of QX031N

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2509) ) has shared an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. has entered into a global exclusive license agreement with Roche, granting Roche the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize QX031N. This agreement includes an upfront payment of $75 million to Qyuns and potential milestone payments up to $995 million, along with tiered royalties on future sales. The collaboration is expected to enhance Qyuns’ industry positioning by advancing QX031N as a potential ‘First-in-class’ and ‘Best-in-disease’ therapy for respiratory diseases, potentially impacting stakeholders positively with significant financial and market opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2509) stock is a Hold with a HK$24.50 price target.

More about Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company based in China, focusing on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. Their primary product, QX031N, is a long-acting bispecific antibody targeting TSLP and IL-33, proteins involved in inflammatory processes related to respiratory conditions such as COPD and asthma.

Average Trading Volume: 926,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.4B



