Qyuns Therapeutics Invests in Wealth Management Products to Optimize Idle Funds

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2509) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. has announced its decision to subscribe to two wealth management products from PDB, each with a principal amount of RMB60 million and a maturity date of October 9, 2025. This strategic move is aimed at effectively utilizing the company’s idle funds, with the products offering a principal-guaranteed floating yield and being assessed as low risk. The decision reflects Qyuns’ approach to capital management, leveraging surplus cash for potential returns while maintaining financial stability.

More about Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. is a biotech company based in the People’s Republic of China, established in 2015 and publicly listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The company specializes in biologic therapies for autoimmune and allergic diseases, with a comprehensive drug pipeline and in-house manufacturing capabilities. Their focus areas include skin, rheumatic, respiratory, and digestive diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 203,013

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

