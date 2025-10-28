Qyuns Therapeutics Announces Promising Phase III Results for Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2509) ).

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. has announced successful Phase III clinical trial results for Crusekitug (QX002N), a treatment for ankylosing spondylitis, presented at the 2025 ACR Annual Meeting. The trial demonstrated significant improvements in clinical symptoms and spinal function, with Crusekitug showing a higher ASAS40 response rate compared to placebo, and favorable safety outcomes. These results position Crusekitug as a promising new treatment option, with the company planning to expedite its registration and market launch.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2509) stock is a Hold with a HK$24.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2509 Stock Forecast page.

More about Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company based in China, focusing on the development of innovative therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company’s primary product, Crusekitug (QX002N), is a monoclonal antibody targeting IL-17A, designed to treat conditions such as ankylosing spondylitis by inhibiting inflammation pathways.

Average Trading Volume: 926,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.4B

See more insights into 2509 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue