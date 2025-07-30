QX Resources Reports Progress in Gold and Iron Ore Projects

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

QX Resources Ltd ( (AU:QXR) ) has issued an update.

QX Resources Ltd reported its quarterly activities for June 2025, highlighting progress in its gold projects in Queensland, particularly the Big Red Project, where high-grade gold results have been found. The company plans further trenching and drilling to extend the mineralization zone. Additionally, QX Resources entered into a binding agreement to farm out a 75% interest in its iron ore rights at the Western Shaw Project in Western Australia, with the purchaser committing to significant exploration expenditure and a royalty agreement on future production.

QX Resources Ltd is an Australian company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily focuses on gold projects in Queensland, with significant holdings in the Drummond Basin known for its gold endowment. Additionally, QX Resources is involved in copper-gold-molybdenum projects in Queensland and has interests in iron ore projects in Western Australia.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.55M

