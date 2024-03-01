Qurate Retail Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules

Qurate Retail Group Inc (QRTEA) has issued an announcement.

Qurate Retail, Inc. faced a challenging period when its Series A common stock price dipped below the Nasdaq’s minimum bid threshold for 30 days, risking their position on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. However, the company successfully navigated through the rough waters and regained compliance when its stock price consistently hit the $1.00 mark or more over ten consecutive business days, ensuring its continued listing on the market.

