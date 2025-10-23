Qunabox Group Executives Commit to Voluntary Share Lock-Up

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qunabox Group Limited ( (HK:0917) ) has issued an announcement.

Qunabox Group Limited has announced a voluntary lock-up agreement by its directors and concert parties, demonstrating their confidence in the company’s long-term value and development prospects. The locked-up shareholders, including key executives, have committed not to sell any of their shares for a year, signaling stability and trust in the company’s future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0917) stock is a Hold with a HK$42.00 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 972,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

