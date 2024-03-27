Quisitive Sharpens Focus on Cloud and AI

Quisitive Technology Solutions (TSE:QUIS) has released an update.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. has streamlined its focus on Microsoft Cloud and AI solutions by divesting its BankCard USA unit, significantly improving its financial stance with a $35 million debt reduction and aiming for growth in AI services. The transaction not only simplifies the company’s operations but also projects a stronger balance sheet with a pro forma Adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million. This strategic move is set to cater to increasing market demand and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into TSE:QUIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.