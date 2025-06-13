Quince Therapeutics Raises $11.5M in Private Placement

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Quince Therapeutics ( (QNCX) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 12, 2025, Quince Therapeutics, Inc. entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with institutional investors and company management to issue and sell shares of common stock and warrants in a private placement, raising approximately $11.5 million. This move is expected to impact the company’s financial standing and market position, as it involves key management figures and aims to facilitate the resale of shares through a Registration Rights Agreement.

The most recent analyst rating on (QNCX) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Quince Therapeutics stock, see the QNCX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on QNCX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, QNCX is a Underperform.

Quince Therapeutics faces substantial financial challenges with no revenue, consistent losses, and negative cash flows, severely impacting its financial performance score. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, with some indicators suggesting potential momentum but overall bearish trends. Valuation remains unattractive due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on QNCX stock, click here.

More about Quince Therapeutics

Average Trading Volume: 308,137

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $56.84M

See more insights into QNCX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.