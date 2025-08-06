Quilter Reports Strong Interim Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Quilter ( (GB:QLT) ) just unveiled an update.

Quilter plc has released its interim financial statements for the period ending 30 June 2025, confirming compliance with UK accounting standards and transparency rules. The company reported a profit before tax of £100 million, up from £77 million in the previous year, with a profit after tax attributable to owners of £46 million, compared to £13 million last year. This indicates a significant improvement in financial performance, reflecting positively on Quilter’s operational and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:QLT) stock is a Buy with a £175.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Quilter stock, see the GB:QLT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:QLT is a Neutral.

Quilter’s overall stock score is influenced by its solid cash flow and strategic corporate events, which bolster confidence. However, challenges in consistent revenue generation and negative valuation indicators weigh on the score. Strong technical momentum and high dividend yield provide additional support, but the lack of recent earnings call data leaves some uncertainty.

More about Quilter

Quilter plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on wealth management and investment solutions. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,035,574

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.24B

