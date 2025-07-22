QuickFee Passes Key Resolutions at Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from QuickFee Ltd. ( (AU:QFE) ) is now available.

QuickFee Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at their Extraordinary General Meeting, including the ratification of prior share issues and approvals for issuing director placement shares. This development is likely to strengthen QuickFee’s financial position and support its growth strategy, enhancing its market presence in the financial technology sector.

More about QuickFee Ltd.

QuickFee (ASX: QFE) is a financial technology company that helps professional service firms accelerate their accounts receivables and get paid faster. It offers multiple online payment options and e-invoicing integrations to speed up the bill-to-cash cycle. QuickFee operates in the United States and Australia, focusing on the accounting and legal professions.

Average Trading Volume: 212,347

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.8M



