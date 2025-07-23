QuickFee Achieves Record Revenue Growth in Q4 FY25

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from QuickFee Ltd. ( (AU:QFE) ) is now available.

QuickFee Limited reported a record quarterly revenue of A$ 7.2 million for Q4 FY25, marking an 18% increase from the previous year. The company’s growth was driven by a 20% rise in US Pay Now revenue and a 22% increase in AU Finance revenue. QuickFee also introduced new subscription revenue streams on its Connect platform, with a significant rise in delivered firm invoices and annualized recurring revenue. The company completed refinancing and a successful share purchase plan to support loan book growth, maintaining a positive underlying EBTDA for FY25.

QuickFee Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering payment solutions such as ‘Pay Now’ and ‘Pay Over Time’ options in the US and Australia. The company focuses on providing innovative financial products to facilitate easier transactions for businesses and their clients.

Average Trading Volume: 212,787

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.8M

