Questcorp Mining Revises Private Placement Terms to Raise $3.5 Million

Questcorp Mining, Inc. ( (TSE:QQQ) ) has shared an announcement.

Questcorp Mining Inc. has revised the terms of its non-brokered private placement, now offering up to 23,333,334 units at $0.15 per unit, aiming to raise $3.5 million. The funds will support exploration and drilling at the La Union Gold and Silver Project and the North Island Copper Property. The participation of UK-based Sorbie Bornholm LP is anticipated, and the offering remains subject to regulatory approvals. This move could enhance Questcorp’s operational capacity and strengthen its position in the mining industry.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, focusing on developing economic precious and base metals properties. The company holds options to acquire 100% interests in the North Island Copper Property in British Columbia and the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico, both subject to royalty obligations.

