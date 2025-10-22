Quest Diagnostics Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Quest Diagnostics ( (DGX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Quest Diagnostics presented to its investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, a leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced its third-quarter financial results for 2025, highlighting significant growth in revenue and earnings. The company operates in the healthcare sector, offering diagnostic insights from laboratory testing to improve health outcomes.

In the third quarter of 2025, Quest Diagnostics reported a revenue increase of 13.1% compared to the previous year, reaching $2.82 billion. The company’s diluted earnings per share also rose by 8.5% to $2.16, with an adjusted EPS of $2.60, marking a 13.0% increase. Year-to-date cash provided by operations surged by 63.1% to $1.4 billion, prompting the company to raise its full-year guidance for 2025.

Key highlights from the quarter include a strategic joint venture with Corewell Health in Michigan, expected to generate significant revenue from lab services. Quest also completed the acquisition of dialysis testing assets from Fresenius Medical Care and expanded its consumer health collaborations with WHOOP and ŌURA Health. Additionally, the company announced a partnership with Epic for Project Nova and published data on Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics, showcasing its commitment to innovation and growth in the diagnostic sector.

Looking ahead, Quest Diagnostics has updated its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting net revenues between $10.96 billion and $11.00 billion, with adjusted diluted EPS expected to range from $9.76 to $9.84. The company remains focused on expanding its clinical solutions and consumer health offerings, positioning itself for continued growth in the healthcare industry.

