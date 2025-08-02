Quess Corp to Hold Virtual AGM and Propose Final Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Quess Corp. Ltd. ( (IN:QUESS) ) just unveiled an update.

Quess Corp Limited has announced that its 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held virtually on August 29, 2025, allowing shareholders to participate via video conference and utilize a remote e-voting facility. The company has also proposed a final dividend of Rs. 6 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, with the record date set for August 8, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to update their KYC details to ensure seamless receipt of dividends and to comply with tax regulations.

More about Quess Corp. Ltd.

Quess Corp Limited operates in the business services sector, providing a range of services including workforce management, operating asset management, and global technology solutions. The company is focused on delivering integrated business services across various industries, enhancing operational efficiency and productivity for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 22,277

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 43.84B INR

