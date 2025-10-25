Quess Corp Achieves ‘Very Good’ ESG Rating from CFC Finlease

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Quess Corp. Ltd. ( (IN:QUESS) ) has issued an announcement.

Quess Corp Limited has received an ESG rating of 7.4, categorized as ‘Very Good,’ from CFC Finlease Private Limited, a SEBI-registered ESG Rating Provider. This rating, based on publicly available information, was communicated to Quess Corp by BSE Limited, highlighting the company’s strong environmental, social, and governance practices.

More about Quess Corp. Ltd.

Quess Corp Limited operates in the business services industry, providing a range of services including workforce management, operating asset management, and global technology solutions. The company is focused on delivering innovative solutions to enhance business operations across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 16,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 35.03B INR

For a thorough assessment of QUESS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue