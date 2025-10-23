Quarterhill to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Quarterhill ( (TSE:QTRH) ) has shared an update.

Quarterhill Inc. announced it will release its Q3 2025 financial results on November 6, 2025, with a conference call and webcast hosted by CEO Chuck Myers and CFO David Charron. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning in the ITS industry, potentially impacting its market perception and investor decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:QTRH) stock is a Hold with a C$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Quarterhill stock, see the TSE:QTRH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:QTRH is a Neutral.

Quarterhill’s overall stock score reflects significant financial and operational challenges. The company’s declining financial performance and bearish technical indicators are major concerns. While the earnings call provided some positive strategic initiatives, the immediate financial outlook remains pressured, impacting the overall score.

More about Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, focusing on smart infrastructure solutions to enhance mobility by reducing congestion, improving roadway safety, and promoting sustainable travel. The company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to provide automation and predictive insights, enabling transportation agencies worldwide to optimize traffic management and improve travel efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 146,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$122.7M

