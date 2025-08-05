Quarterhill Expands Global Reach with New Weigh-In-Motion Contracts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Quarterhill ( (TSE:QTRH) ) has provided an update.

Quarterhill Inc. has announced new international contracts for its weigh-in-motion solutions in Djibouti, Thailand, and South Korea. This marks the company’s first deployment in Djibouti, expanding its presence in East Africa, and highlights the growing demand for its innovative technologies. The Djibouti project, part of a World Bank-funded infrastructure upgrade, features a comprehensive overweight enforcement solution with advanced technology for efficient traffic flow and accurate weight regulation. Repeat orders from Thailand and South Korea validate the reliability of Quarterhill’s systems, which are engineered for durability and accuracy in high-traffic environments, underscoring the company’s commitment to improving roadway safety and efficiency globally.

Spark’s Take on TSE:QTRH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:QTRH is a Neutral.

Quarterhill’s overall stock score is driven by its challenging financial position and weak technical indicators. While corporate events and strategic initiatives suggest potential for future growth, the current financial instability and valuation metrics present significant risks.

More about Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, focusing on technology-driven global leadership through organic growth and acquisition-oriented investment strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 101,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$153.4M

