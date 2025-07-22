Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd. Amends Articles of Association

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1577) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd. announced that its shareholders have approved amendments to the Articles of Association during the company’s annual general meeting. These changes, which have been filed and approved by the Market Supervision and Administration Bureau of Quanzhou City, took effect on July 22, 2025, potentially impacting the company’s governance and operational framework.

More about Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd. Class H

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd. is a company established in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on providing micro-credit services. It operates within the financial services industry, catering to small and medium-sized enterprises and individual borrowers.

Average Trading Volume: 19,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$591.6M

Learn more about 1577 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue