Quantum Graphite Ltd Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Quantum Graphite Ltd ( (AU:QGL) ) has issued an update.

Quantum Graphite Ltd has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, detailing several key resolutions to be considered by shareholders. These include the adoption of the remuneration report, election of directors, approval of share issues, and the issuance of options under the company’s option plan. The resolutions aim to enhance the company’s operational capacity and governance structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

Quantum Graphite Ltd operates in the graphite industry, focusing on the production and supply of graphite products. The company is involved in the exploration and development of graphite resources, catering to various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 51,894

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$158.7M

