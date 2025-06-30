Quantum eMotion Strengthens Stake in Greybox Solutions Amid Digital Therapeutics Boom

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Quantum Numbers ( (TSE:QNC) ) has provided an update.

Quantum eMotion Corp. has expanded its strategic stake in Greybox Solutions by converting $350,000 in debt into equity and investing an additional $350,000, becoming the second-largest shareholder. This move underscores QeM’s confidence in Greybox’s growth in the digital therapeutics sector, particularly with the TakeCare platform’s success in Quebec. The investment aligns with QeM’s role as a cybersecurity leader, enhancing its exposure to the rapidly growing digital therapeutics market, projected to grow at over 20% CAGR globally. The partnership is further strengthened by QeM’s Sentry-Q cybersecurity platform, which secures Greybox’s TakeCare platform, and the appointment of QeM’s CEO to Greybox’s Board of Directors.

Spark’s Take on TSE:QNC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:QNC is a Neutral.

Quantum Numbers’ overall score is influenced by its financial challenges, including no revenue and consistent losses, which weigh heavily on its potential. However, technical analysis indicates positive stock momentum, while the recent corporate event announces a promising product that could transform the company’s revenue prospects. The lack of traditional valuation metrics underscores the speculative nature of the stock.

More about Quantum Numbers

Quantum eMotion Corp. (QeM) is a pioneering company in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions, leveraging its patented Quantum Random Number Generator technology to enhance security for high-value assets and critical systems. The company targets sectors such as financial services, healthcare, blockchain applications, cloud-based IT security infrastructure, and more.

YTD Price Performance: -6.18%

Average Trading Volume: 2,133,150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$331.4M

