Quantum Corporation Delays Annual Report Filing

Quantum ( (QMCO) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Quantum Corporation has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The primary reason for the delay is the ongoing review of its accounting practices related to certain revenue contracts and the application of standalone selling prices under applicable accounting standards. This review is necessary to ensure accurate financial statements for Fiscal 2025. The company anticipates filing the report within 15 calendar days following the original due date of June 30, 2025. Quantum Corporation does not expect any significant changes in its financial results from the previous fiscal year. The company is committed to maintaining compliance and is actively working on completing its financial statement close process. The notification was signed by Lewis W. Moorehead, the Chief Financial Officer.

The most recent analyst rating on (QMCO) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Quantum stock, see the QMCO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on QMCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, QMCO is a Neutral.

Quantum Corporation’s stock is currently rated low due to significant financial instability, poor cash flow management, and a challenging valuation environment. While technical indicators suggest a potential rebound from oversold conditions, and recent leadership changes are promising, the ongoing operational challenges, high debt levels, and negative earnings hinder its attractiveness.

More about Quantum

Average Trading Volume: 1,629,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $59M

