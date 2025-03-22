Quantum Computing Inc. Strengthens Financial Position for Growth

Quantum Computing ( (QUBT) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Quantum Computing presented to its investors.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) is an innovative company specializing in integrated photonics and quantum optics technology, offering affordable quantum machines designed for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity applications.

In its fourth quarter of 2024, QCi reported financial results that highlighted a strengthened financial position, setting the stage for future growth. The company is on track to launch its Quantum Photonic Chip Foundry in early 2025 and has secured multiple purchase orders, demonstrating a growing demand for its TFLN-based photonic integrated circuits.

Financially, QCi’s fourth-quarter revenues were approximately $62,000 with a significant gross margin increase to 55%, compared to the previous year’s $75,000 revenue with a 13% gross margin. Operating expenses rose to $8.9 million due to higher non-cash employee-based expenses and equipment depreciation. The company reported a net loss of $51.2 million, largely due to non-cash charges related to its merger with QPhoton. However, total assets increased to $153.6 million, bolstered by successful stock offerings.

Operational highlights include securing contracts with NASA for quantum remote sensing technology and advancing its Quantum Photonic Chip Foundry in Tempe, Arizona. The company has expanded its industry partnerships and secured multiple pre-orders, positioning itself for a successful foundry launch in 2025.

Looking ahead, QCi remains focused on executing its growth strategy, expanding partnerships, and delivering next-generation photonic and quantum technologies. The management is optimistic about the company’s trajectory, supported by a robust financial foundation and strategic collaborations.

