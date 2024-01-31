Quanterix Sets Executive Incentives and Amends Leadership Agreements

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On January 24, 2024, Quanterix Corporation’s Compensation Committee approved the 2024 annual cash incentive plan, setting target awards as a percentage of the executives’ base salaries, with specific amounts for the CEO and CFO. Payouts will be contingent on corporate and personal performance objectives. Additionally, amendments were made to the CEOs and CFOs employment agreements to provide salary continuation for 24 and 12 months, respectively, under certain termination conditions related to a change-in-control.

