Quality Power Electrical Equipments Announces Resignation of Senior HR Manager

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd. ( (IN:QPOWER) ) has provided an update.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Sachin S. Kulkarni, the General Manager-HR, effective from January 25, 2026. This resignation is part of Mr. Kulkarni’s personal and professional goals, and the company has informed the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited as per regulatory requirements. The departure of a senior managerial personnel may impact the company’s human resources strategy and operations.

