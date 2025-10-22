Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Announces NTA Estimate for October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units ( (AU:QRI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has announced an estimated unaudited Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit of $1.6060 as of October 20, 2025. This announcement reflects the fund’s ongoing commitment to providing stable returns through its strategic investments in real estate loans, which may influence investor confidence and market positioning. The fund’s focus on capital preservation and monthly income generation continues to be a key aspect of its operations, potentially impacting stakeholders’ decisions and the broader real estate investment landscape.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:QRI) stock is a Buy with a A$1.60 price target.

More about Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI) is a trust that aims to provide monthly income and capital preservation by investing in a portfolio of real estate loans secured by first and second mortgages, primarily in Australia. The fund is managed by QRI Manager Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Qualitas Group, which is an ASX-listed Australian alternative real estate investment manager with approximately $9.5 billion of committed funds under management. Qualitas focuses on real estate private credit, opportunistic real estate private equity, income-producing commercial real estate, and build-to-rent residential projects.

Average Trading Volume: 1,008,065

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.14B

