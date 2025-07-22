Quali-Smart Holdings Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Quali-Smart Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1348) ) is now available.

Quali-Smart Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for August 8, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting aims to consider and potentially approve an agreement and related transactions. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with voting to be conducted by poll.

More about Quali-Smart Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 817,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$104.7M

