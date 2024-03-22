QT Imaging Announces Board Changes and New Indemnification Agreement

QT Imaging Holdings (QTI) has issued an announcement.

Gerald McMorrow has stepped down from his role as a Class I director at QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. with no disputes cited, effective March 18, 2024. To fill the vacancy, James Greene has been appointed to the Board as a Class I director and will also serve on several committees, including the Audit Committee and as Chair of the Compensation Committee. His term is set to last until the annual stockholders’ meeting in 2025, and he’s secured an Indemnification Agreement with the company.

