Qoria Ltd. Enhances Financial Outlook with Key Divestments

Qoria Ltd. (AU:QOR) has released an update.

Qoria Ltd., a global provider of digital safety and student wellbeing solutions, has announced significant financial improvements through the divestment of its subsidiary Migiri and the restructuring of its acquisition, Educator Impact. The sale of Migiri to its founder for $2 million and the conversion of Educator Impact’s deferred consideration into shares are expected to yield an approximate $6 million increase in cash flow for the current year, boosting Qoria’s financial position and reducing its operating costs.

For further insights into AU:QOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.