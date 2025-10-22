Qoria Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qoria ( (AU:QOR) ) has provided an update.

Qoria Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held in person at the Forrest Centre in Perth, Western Australia on November 21, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting either by attending in person or by completing a proxy form if unable to attend. The notice and related materials are available online, and any changes to the meeting arrangements will be communicated via the ASX and Qoria’s website.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:QOR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.96 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Qoria stock, see the AU:QOR Stock Forecast page.

More about Qoria

Average Trading Volume: 10,481,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.14B

Learn more about QOR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

