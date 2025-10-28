QMines Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

QMines Ltd. ( (AU:QML) ) has provided an update.

QMines Ltd. has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Mosman, NSW. The meeting will proceed with the resolutions as planned, with no changes to the proxy form, despite some typographical corrections in the explanatory statement. This announcement ensures stakeholders are informed of the meeting details and maintains transparency in the company’s governance processes.

More about QMines Ltd.

QMines Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:QML) and is involved in the extraction of valuable minerals, contributing to the resource sector.

Average Trading Volume: 1,528,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$30.97M



