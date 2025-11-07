QMines Identifies New Gold Targets at Mount Mackenzie

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from QMines Ltd. ( (AU:QML) ).

QMines Ltd. has identified several large gold targets at the Mount Mackenzie Gold Project through the reprocessing of high-resolution magnetic data. This data has delineated a 1.5 km-long magnetite-destruction corridor coinciding with known gold-silver mineralization, suggesting potential for resource expansion. The company has commenced a dual-rig drilling program to test these targets and further explore the geological framework. This development could significantly enhance the project’s scale and geological understanding, potentially impacting QMines’ market positioning and offering promising implications for stakeholders.

QMines Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and silver mineralization projects. The company is particularly active in the Mount Mackenzie Gold Project and the adjacent Clive Creek Project in central Queensland, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,609,657

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$29.31M

