QMines Extends Share Purchase Plan Deadline

The latest announcement is out from QMines Ltd. ( (AU:QML) ).

QMines Limited has extended the closing date of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to November 7, 2025, allowing more time for eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to participate. This extension provides shareholders the opportunity to apply for up to A$30,000 worth of shares without incurring brokerage or transaction costs, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and enhancing shareholder engagement.

More about QMines Ltd.

QMines Limited is a Queensland-focused copper and gold exploration and development company. It owns 100% of the Mt Chalmers and Develin Creek deposits, which are located near Rockhampton, Queensland. The company aims to make new discoveries, commercialize existing deposits, and transition towards sustainable copper production.

Average Trading Volume: 1,528,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$30.97M

