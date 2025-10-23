QMET Confirms High Hydrogen Readings Along Salt Spring Fault

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Q Precious & Battery Metals ( (TSE:QMET) ) is now available.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. has confirmed high hydrogen and radon-thoron readings along the Salt Spring Fault in Nova Scotia, indicating an active degassing system with elevated hydrogen gas measurements. The verification survey showed consistent hydrogen concentrations and no presence of CO₂, methane, or sulfur, highlighting the purity of the natural hydrogen emissions. The findings suggest strong structural permeability and continuous gas flow, reinforcing QMET’s exploration model and defining a prime development and drilling zone. These results will be integrated into regional fault-line mapping and gas-flux modeling to prioritize future surveys and drilling targets.

More about Q Precious & Battery Metals

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (QMET) is a Canadian natural resource exploration company with 100% owned mineral projects in Quebec and Nova Scotia. The company targets critical and precious metals, as well as clean natural white hydrogen. Its flagship projects include the LaCorne South Critical Minerals Project and the newly acquired Matane in Quebec, and the Colchester Natural Hydrogen Projects in Nova Scotia, in collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp (QIMC).

Average Trading Volume: 646,493

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$5.86M

For detailed information about QMET stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

