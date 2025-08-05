Qliro AB to Present Q2 2025 Interim Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Qliro AB ( (SE:QLIRO) ) has shared an announcement.

Qliro AB has announced an upcoming presentation of its interim report for Q2 2025, scheduled for August 26. The report will be released earlier that day and will be accessible on the company’s website. The presentation, conducted by CEO Christoffer Rutgersson and CFO Carl Löfgren, will be available via webcast and conference call, allowing participants to ask questions. This event is an opportunity for investors, analysts, and media to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

Qliro AB is a leading fintech company that provides digital payment solutions, including a comprehensive checkout service for e-merchants. The company operates as a credit market entity under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is headquartered in Stockholm. Qliro’s shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ‘Qliro’.

