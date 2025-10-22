Qliro AB Launches Next-Generation Upselling Tool ‘Upsell 2.0’

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Qliro AB ( (SE:QLIRO) ).

Qliro AB has launched Upsell 2.0, a next-generation upselling tool designed to enhance the checkout experience for merchants by offering greater flexibility and expanded payment options. The tool, developed in collaboration with Lyko, has already shown significant increases in upsales across Nordic markets, reflecting its potential to boost average order values and strengthen Qliro’s market position in e-commerce solutions.

More about Qliro AB

Qliro is a leading fintech company that provides digital payment solutions, including a comprehensive checkout service for e-merchants. It operates as a credit market company under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 79,305

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK518.9M

